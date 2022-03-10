Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1646 per share by the bank on Monday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

Itaú Corpbanca has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Corpbanca to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

NYSE:ITCB opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

