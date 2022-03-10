iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iSun’s earnings. iSun posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iSun will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iSun.

ISUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iSun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on iSun from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iSun by 134.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 137,303 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in iSun by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 106,122 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iSun by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iSun by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iSun during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISUN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. 433,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,718. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.03. iSun has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00.

iSUN, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems.

