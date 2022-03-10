Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ISR opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Isoray Company Profile (Get Rating)

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

