iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,268,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,893,000 after purchasing an additional 318,628 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 88,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 378,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $42.45.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

