iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) is ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $10,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21,818.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,664. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.85. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.05 and a twelve month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

