iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 37,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,407,532 shares.The stock last traded at $148.53 and had previously closed at $149.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

