iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.88 on Thursday, reaching $423.43. 587,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,471,476. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $449.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.