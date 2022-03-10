iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $63.24. 77,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,390. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

