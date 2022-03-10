iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Bought by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,453 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $128,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $27.44. 23,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,526. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

