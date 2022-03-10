iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $52.50 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.45 and a one year high of $56.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60.

