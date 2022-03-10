iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

VLUE stock traded up $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $102.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,220 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.75. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

