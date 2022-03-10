iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 589.8% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the period. MTC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 894,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,212,000 after purchasing an additional 39,405 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,946,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.03. 266,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235,553. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

