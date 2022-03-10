iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $84.27 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $86.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

