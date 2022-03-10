IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE IRS opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $5.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

