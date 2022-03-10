Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of ITIC opened at $197.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.34. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $158.60 and a 1 year high of $248.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 10.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

