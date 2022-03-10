Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Investors Title has raised its dividend payment by 4.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $197.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.81. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $158.60 and a 52 week high of $248.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Investors Title by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Investors Title by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Investors Title by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Investors Title by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title (Get Rating)

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

