Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.
Investors Title has raised its dividend payment by 4.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $197.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.81. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $158.60 and a 52 week high of $248.00.
About Investors Title (Get Rating)
Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).
