Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Workday (WDAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY):

3/1/2022 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $318.00 to $319.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $345.00 to $312.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $350.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $309.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $306.00.

3/1/2022 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $340.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $360.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $280.00 to $300.00.

2/28/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $350.00 to $300.00.

2/23/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $340.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $330.00.

2/1/2022 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $340.00.

1/12/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $345.00 to $318.00.

WDAY stock opened at $233.53 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.11. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,335.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,467 shares of company stock valued at $110,241,637. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

