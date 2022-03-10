Invesco Ltd. Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,632 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.56% of Daktronics worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $205.05 million, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Daktronics Profile (Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.