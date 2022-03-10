Invesco Ltd. Has $3.65 Million Stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 31.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 15,588 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 45.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE GDO opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.