Invesco Ltd. Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Euronav worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Euronav by 43.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Euronav by 38.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,904 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 40.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,398 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter worth $9,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EURN opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.19. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

