Invesco Ltd. Has $3.20 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDA opened at $134.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $128.82 and a 12-month high of $188.76.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director J David Wargo acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.15 per share, with a total value of $303,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

