Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Cimpress worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 243.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 128.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.48. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $122.30.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

