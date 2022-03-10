Invesco Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 391,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.07% of Tuya at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tuya alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TUYA. Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of Tuya stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. Tuya Inc. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.43.

Tuya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.