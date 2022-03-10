Invesco Ltd. Acquires 1,265 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 73.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Autoliv by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 23.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at $9,666,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

NYSE:ALV opened at $75.38 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.75 and a 200 day moving average of $95.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 51.51%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

