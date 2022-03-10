Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF stock opened at $109.47 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a 12-month low of $106.15 and a 12-month high of $127.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.15.

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

