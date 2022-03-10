Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Down 88.9% in February

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 164,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 297,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter.

PIZ traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.61. 19,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,720. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

