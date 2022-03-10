Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Stock Holdings Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after buying an additional 139,021 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,464,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 360,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 351,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after buying an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $23.91 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40.

