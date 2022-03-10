Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

NYSE:IVC opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Invacare has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invacare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 290,992 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Invacare by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,483 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Invacare by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

