Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Down 18.1% in February

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ISNPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.37) to €3.15 ($3.42) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($2.88) to €2.75 ($2.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.72) to €2.70 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.59) to €3.70 ($4.02) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

