Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$40.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$38.00.

ITP has been the topic of several other research reports. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group to a hold rating and set a C$40.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.06.

Shares of ITP opened at C$39.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.98. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$22.25 and a 1 year high of C$39.50.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

