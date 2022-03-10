International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Down 91.4% in February

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the February 13th total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 594,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.17.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

