International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Trading 11.2% Higher

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 173,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 717% from the average daily volume of 21,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.
About International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Consolidated Airlines Group (BABWF)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.