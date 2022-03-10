International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Trading 11.2% Higher

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 173,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 717% from the average daily volume of 21,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

