Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 97.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $436.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.34. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.