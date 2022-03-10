Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

IBKR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.79. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,364,707.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $1,172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 851,553 shares of company stock valued at $62,637,001 over the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

