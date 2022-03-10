Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.50 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.270-$3.350 EPS.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $66.20. 334,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.39. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.13.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

IART has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

