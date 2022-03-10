Insured Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $445,987.89 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $445,987.89 and approximately $9,553.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.05 or 0.06588366 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,427.44 or 1.00099214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042055 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,953,210 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

