Insider Selling: Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider Sells $577,835.36 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $59.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Veracyte to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 9,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Veracyte by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

