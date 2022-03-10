Insider Selling: Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Sells 5,987 Shares of Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $137,820.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Quanex Building Products stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 83,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,279. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.92.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $267.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 7.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

