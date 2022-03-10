Insider Selling: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) SVP Sells $226,186.56 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $226,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $69.20 on Thursday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

PDCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,504 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,797,000 after acquiring an additional 405,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,067,000.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

