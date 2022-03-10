Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP Sells 2,968 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $98,122.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NSTG stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $81.89.
NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.
About NanoString Technologies (Get Rating)
NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.
