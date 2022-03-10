Insider Selling: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells 317 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $24,906.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $79.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.24. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.