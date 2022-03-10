Insider Selling: Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CEO Sells 1,111 Shares of Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillippe Lord also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $2,514,471.44.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $96.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.67 and its 200-day moving average is $106.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $84.05 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 11.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 27.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 435.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. UBS Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.