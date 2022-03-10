Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Sells 3,914 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) insider Paul Blanchfield sold 3,914 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $195,621.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LNTH opened at $52.51 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Lantheus by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Lantheus by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

