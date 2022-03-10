Insider Selling: Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CFO Sells 417 Shares of Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KFRC stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.69. 77,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,562. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.11. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.17.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kforce by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 24.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

