Insider Selling: AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Sells 11,480 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $145.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.93. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $108.52 and a 1-year high of $148.42.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

