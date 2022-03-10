Insider Selling: American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Insider Sells $497,900.00 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.01 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $79.69 and a one year high of $98.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

