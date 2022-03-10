Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells 1,791 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,791 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $115,609.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 42,809 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,053,994.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $64.91 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,600,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $664,952,000 after purchasing an additional 419,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,534 shares of the software’s stock worth $350,996,000 after purchasing an additional 235,385 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,873,734 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100,732 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock worth $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,270,939 shares of the software’s stock worth $174,752,000 after purchasing an additional 197,646 shares during the period.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

