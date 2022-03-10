Insider Buying: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $2,228,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 90,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $176.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average is $78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Appian by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APPN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

