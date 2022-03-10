ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Up to $9.03

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $9.70. ING Groep shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 409,490 shares.

ING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.40 ($16.74) to €15.60 ($16.96) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get ING Groep alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 299.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 335,407 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ING Groep by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,058,000 after buying an additional 1,237,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 411.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 227,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 183,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.