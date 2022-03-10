ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.72) to €17.00 ($18.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($11.63) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of ING stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 335,407 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ING Groep by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,526 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 411.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 227,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 183,113 shares during the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

